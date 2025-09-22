Presbyterian Health Foundation donates $20 million toward new Oklahoma Children's OU Health Heart Center

The Presbyterian Health Foundation announced a $20 million donation toward a new heart center in Oklahoma during a Friday event.

The gift supports plans to expand cardiac care for children through the Oklahoma Children's OU Health Presbyterian Health Foundation Heart Center. The project has gathered $220 million in investments, with $200 million approved by the Oklahoma Legislature this year.

"This is the largest cash gift PHF has made in our 40-year history, and it marks a milestone moment for both our foundation and for the people of Oklahoma," said Presbyterian Health Foundation Chairman Tom Gray III.

Dr. Harold Burkhart, the chief of pediatric cardiac surgery at Oklahoma Children's, said 10 years ago, the majority of Oklahoma children with congenital heart defects were sent out of state to get cardiac care. Congenital heart defects impact about one in every 100 children in the U.S., he said.

"So that's 500 babies born each year in Oklahoma with heart defects," Burkhart said.

Now, Oklahoma Children's performs over 500 heart surgeries annually and more than 15,000 pediatric cardiology patient visits each year. And, last year, providers performed the first pediatric heart transplant in Oklahoma in over 30 years on Parker Helmerich.

Parker was born with a serious heart defect, and he spent more than 300 days in the pediatric cardiac intensive care unit at Oklahoma Children's awaiting a new heart. His parents, Faith and David Helmerich, said they believe deeply in Oklahoma Children's vision to help families stay in the state to access pediatric cardiac care.

"Our journey has shown us that when you combine cutting-edge, research-driven medicine with a team that truly cares, it doesn't just save lives, it restores hope. Parker's story is proof of that," Faith said. "It's not just our family's story. It's a story that represents what's possible for every family who faces pediatric heart disease. It's proof that the very best care can happen right here in Oklahoma."

The new 200,500-square-foot heart center will feature expanded inpatient capacity, including approximately 90 beds for cardiac care. New surgical and procedural spaces will feature two heart operating rooms, advanced imaging and diagnostics, and enhanced outpatient access.

"There's no doubt that we need more rooms, we need space and we need updated facilities to match the level of care that we provide," Burkhart said. "The heart center expansion we are announcing will allow us to centralize services currently spread over several units, creating seamless family-centered care."

OU Health Chief Operations Officer Jonathan Curtright said the project requires an additional $100 million. He's optimistic about reaching that goal.

"This campaign is something that can be done and will be done together as Oklahomans," Curtright said

Formal construction documents and schematic work will begin next year, with multiple phases of building starting in early 2027. The building is expected to open in early 2030.