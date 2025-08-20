After rejecting most applicants, Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board weighs how to improve grant process

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board approved its latest round of grantees Tuesday morning, bringing the total award for the second round of grants to $16.6 million.

The money has to be spent on approved, evidence-based methods to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths. It comes directly from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors sued for their part in the epidemic. Funds will continue to trickle to state coffers for more than a decade, and the legislature has tasked the board with fairly disseminating them.

Tuesday’s decision means $12.9 million of the funds will now go to 26 cities, counties and public trusts. The board already allocated $3.7 million to school districts earlier this month.

Emails with award amounts will be sent out to grantees soon, board members said, but most applicants will not get the money without first making edits to their proposals or providing additional requested information.

Out of 60 total applicants considered for this week’s round of grants, only two were approved without conditions. 34 other applicants were not recommended for funding at all.

Terry Simonson, who manages outreach and collaborations for the board, said many of the rejected applicants wanted to use the money to replace COVID relief funds, hire personnel for jobs unrelated to opioid abatement or pay for non-evidence-based practices. He said the board needs to do more to support eligible applicants at the beginning of the grant process.

“It's just until you get out there in front of them, you can't really tell till you're looking at their face and listening to them how much help they need,” Simonson said.

He suggested setting up regional meetings or spending more time with individual applicants wanting to make a bid for some of the money.

Currently, the board contracts with Healthy Minds, a nonpartisan policy group, to provide grantee support. The nonprofit often hosts virtual information sessions and open office hours to answer questions about application requirements.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who chairs the Opioid Abatement Board, said the amount of ineligible requests has been frustrating.

“As much as we're communicating, and as many FAQs and, you know, the ease of looking at our website, they're just not doing it,” he said.

He said he is confident the board can find a solution. Drummond and other board members also voiced concern a rejection might stop an applicant from trying to apply again in the future. Next year, the contract with Healthy Minds will include more “touchpoints” with potential applicants to make sure they are being set up for success, board members said.

“I think as a new grant program, it's going very, very well,” said Jessica Hawkins, the director of community initiatives at Healthy Minds. “And with new supports coming, I would be highly encouraged if I were an applicant that is not funded that there will be supports to continue to apply.”

During this round of grant funding, the board has $29 million available. Allocated funds leave approximately $12 million still unaccounted for. Drummond said the remaining difference raises philosophical questions about the importance of getting money into the community, as soon as possible.

“Do we continue to deploy all of our funds every year, if we can, to meet the need today, knowing that, you know, we'll have a diminishing pot of money over time?” he asked. “Or we can save it up and let a few people die and save those at the end.”

Remaining dollars can be approved by the board for statewide projects or allocated to public universities. Both capabilities were newly granted to the board by the state legislature earlier this year, but members said the process still needs to be standardized before any movement happens on that front.