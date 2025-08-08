Oklahoma Children's Hospital extends clinic vaccination hours ahead of school year

Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health is expanding access to childhood vaccinations at three of its Oklahoma City pediatric clinics ahead of the school year.

Participating clinics will offer extended walk-in vaccination hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. until Aug. 15. Those include:

Sooner Pediatrics: 1200 N Children's Ave., 405-271-6827

1200 N Children's Ave., 405-271-6827 Super Niños Clinic: 420 SW 10th St., 405-271-6615

420 SW 10th St., 405-271-6615 Grand Prairie Pediatrics: 6001 NW 139th St., 405-271-4646

Daytime appointments can also be scheduled over the phone. Vaccines can be billed to private insurance or SoonerCare, Oklahoma's Medicaid program.

Dr. Stephanie DeLeon, the hospital's associate chief medical officer for children's services, said, as a mom, she knows families are busy at this time of year. The hospital wanted to offer this opportunity as a resource.

"Especially as a working parent, which I know many of our parents are – to be able to have even a couple of extra hours in the day to be able to access something that's so important, I'm really honored and excited that we're able to do this for our community," DeLeon said.

DeLeon also said Oklahoma has seen increased rates of vaccine-preventable diseases. There have been 20 reported measles cases in the state, mostly among unvaccinated individuals. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC .

Whooping cough, or pertussis, has also been on the rise, with 311 cases reported so far this year. DeLeon said the hospital has regularly seen whooping cough in its emergency rooms and clinics.

"It is one that will spread rapidly when kids go back to school if we are undervaccinated in our classrooms," DeLeon said."So I do think there is a piece of knowing that these are circulating in our community and wanting to make sure kids are protected."

Federal data from the 2024-2025 school year found exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the U.S. increased to 3.6% from 3.3% the previous year. Oklahoma's rate did not increase from last year but remains at 5.7%.

The CDC notes that vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases.

DeLeon said she encourages families to reach out to their pediatrician or family physician if they have questions about vaccines.

"I think they are a really great resource, because I know a lot of families are, maybe, worried about potential side effects or what the right thing to do for their children is," DeLeon said.

Immunization requirements are available on the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website.

In Oklahoma City, all students must have updated immunization requirements or a filed exemption by the first day of school.