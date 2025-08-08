Independent living facility in OKC metro battles bacteria that cause Legionnaires' disease

An independent living complex in Midwest City confirmed that one of its residents, who tested positive for a severe type of pneumonia called Legionnaires' disease, has died.

The resident of Autumn House Independent Living died in the hospital and had traveled out of state several times during the three months he lived there, the facility said in an email.

"His family reported that during their trip to another state he was hospitalized for pneumonia. After he passed away, the family told us that his death was from complications of pneumonia," the facility said. "We were notified by the State Department of Health that he was positive for Legionnaires."

Legionnaires' disease is caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella. It can grow in showerheads and sink faucets, hot tubs, decorative fountains and water features, complex plumbing systems and cooling towers, according to the CDC .

Legionella can spread when people breathe in mist that contains the bacteria. Less commonly, people can become sick when drinking water containing the bacteria if they accidentally aspirate it. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, diarrhea and confusion.

A State Department of Health (OSDH) spokesperson said there were 19 positive environmental samples from the facility. OSDH is conducting a public health investigation and supporting Autumn House with infection control recommendations.

Autumn House said their water is not shut off.

"The State Department of Health specifically instructed us to NOT shut off the water as that will exacerbate the problem," the facility said.

Remediation will be completed Aug. 13 by IWC Innovations, the facility said. The Indianapolis-based company offers Legionella testing, remediation and pathogen monitoring. The facility said it will also be doing follow-up testing.

The facility said there have been no new cases, and it looks forward to completing the treatment to eliminate the bacteria.

"Autumn House is very concerned about the well being of our residents and have been working diligently with health authorities to take all appropriate steps to protect their health. We have encouraged our residents to follow some simple precautions until the remediation of our water system," the facility said. "... Our staff will continue to have an open-door policy to address any questions or concerns from our residents and their families."