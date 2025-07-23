Health department announces tuberculosis case at Tulsa's McLain High

The Tulsa Health Department is investigating a single case of tuberculosis at McLain High School. Tulsa Public Schools said Tuesday it was trying to get in touch with anyone who may have been exposed between March 1 and May 23.

The county health department is offering two free testing days at its North Regional Health and Wellness Center. If you go for a test on July 23 you must be able to return on July 25 to get your results. If you get tested on the 25th, you have to return on July 28 to get your results. Testing and results will be done from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Symptoms of the disease vary depending on where in the body it occurs, per the CDC. But they can range from a bad cough that lasts for a few weeks and chest pain to chills and a fever.

The science and tech school, located in the northern part of Tulsa, is home to 745 students. A 2023 state report found about 44% of students identified as Black while 30% did as Hispanic.

Tulsa Public Schools said on Facebook anyone who feels like they may be affected should call the health department at 918-582-9355.

