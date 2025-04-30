© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Human Services reduces waitlist for disability services from 13 years to 1

By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma Human Services
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Oklahoma Human Services

Oklahoma Human Services has reduced wait times for Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) from 13 years to one.

The Legislature appropriated $32.5 million to the agency in 2022 to end a waitlist of more than 5,000 applicants. For the 2025 fiscal year, the Legislature appropriated an additional $3 million to help process applications received between May 2022 and 2024. They are being reviewed chronologically based on their application date.

"We are continuing the important work of connecting families with the vital support they need for their loved ones to thrive, and we remain on-track toward becoming a no-wait state," said DDS Division Director Beth Scrutchins.

The division provides services like caregivers, transportation and job coaches for Medicaid-eligible Oklahomans with developmental or intellectual disabilities. To date, 2,352 applicant families are currently approved for or receiving services.

Oklahoma Human Services is hosting Regional Family Meetings to provide resources and information as families prepare to transition into services. They will be for people who applied between February 2023 and May 2024.

The events are May 6 in Oklahoma City and May 8 in Tulsa. Registration is required, and attendance is free.

Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
StateImpact Oklahoma
