Oklahoma Department of Mental Health freezes practitioner payments while facing $43 million shortfall

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced no additional state funds will be distributed to partner health clinics until it receives spending reports from each agency.

The news comes after the department reported a $43 million shortfall in its budget , which lawmakers and state officials are scrambling to address.

The gap in department funds still has yet to be explained, with active investigations by the state auditor and the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency already underway.

Commissioner Allie Friesen triggered the audit with a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Friesen said her latest decision to pause department payments to Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) is an effort to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly.

CCBHCs make up a large part of Oklahoma’s network of care for mental health and substance abuse treatment, and through partnership with the department, receive enhanced Medicaid reimbursement rates based on their costs of services.

“For too long, these entities have been allowed to grow and scale without the necessary accountability,” Commissioner Allie Friesen said in a press release . “Oklahomans rely on these services, and we must ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly.”

Friesen criticized the 2023 budgets of Family & Children Services, CREOKS and GRAND Mental Health.

Stitt, who appointed Friesen in January 2024, lauded her cost-saving efforts during a press conference Wednesday.

“We have nonprofit CEOs in the mental health space at [GRAND Mental Health] making $1.3 million,” Stitt said. “That is a lot of money for Oklahoma they're making off of the taxpayer, so we should be asking questions.”

It’s when you start holding people accountable, he said, that they start “spinning.”

"They start calling the media. They start saying people are going to die," Stitt said.

Catherine Divis, a spokesperson for GRAND Mental Health, said they are “in conversation” with the department about creating efficiencies, but did not receive any formal communication about funds being frozen.

“We only became aware of the immediate funding freeze via the ODMHSAS media release that was sent out yesterday,” Director of Marketing and Public Relations Ron Brady said.

GRAND Mental Health reports its CEO compensation currently at $850,000, not $1.3 million, as mentioned by Stitt.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said it will be implementing new guardrails to oversee the growth and financial integrity of CCBHCs and moving forward, an official financial reporting structure will be put in place.