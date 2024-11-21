Nonprofit teams up with Oklahoma libraries to expand telehealth access

Policy think tank Heartland Forward is partnering with Oklahoma libraries to expand telehealth access.

The initiative was first launched in Arkansas in October. It kicked off its effort in Oklahoma this week through an event at the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, where it taught librarians how they can prepare people for their online visits.

The nonprofit uses the Telehealth DigitalLearn module , which is a 39-minute course developed with the Public Library Association that’s free to Oklahomans. It’s part of Heartland Forward’s Connecting the Heartland initiative, which seeks to “boost internet availability, affordability and adoption rates for participation in online services that are key to economic opportunity.”

The training package provides education on what telehealth is, how to navigate patient portals and devices, and how to prepare for a telehealth visit. The goal is to increase comfort levels with telehealth, which the nonprofit notes is especially important for seniors, people with chronic conditions, disabilities and people in rural communities.

Oklahoma has 188 primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas , which are regions with a shortage of health care providers. Most of them are nonmetro areas, including over 1.4 million Oklahomans. Nearly 20% of Oklahomans also lack access to high-speed internet at home .

Heartland Forward Executive Vice President Angie Cooper said the training will help prepare librarians to host classes or engage their community in learning how to use telehealth.

“Community members in Oklahoma still are lacking that internet access, so they're going to the library, and again, as librarians are trusted resources in our communities, we feel like this is a great spot for librarians to help people go deeper if they need additional assistance,” Cooper said.

She said Heartland Forward plans to help expand telehealth access in the 20 states it refers to as the heartland. It will also track data related to the module, including who is taking it, its benefits and if the nonprofit is helping improve health care access.

“(At) Heartland Forward, we focus on, ‘How do we accelerate economic growth in the heartland?’ And, to do that, you have to have healthy communities, and because we know not everyone has access to the internet or easy access to a quick drive to their doctor, we believe that the telehealth module will make a true impact,” Cooper said.