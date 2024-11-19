© 2024 KOSU
TSET to offer $3 million in grants for community health projects in Oklahoma

By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published November 19, 2024 at 7:42 AM CST
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
Via TSET website
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) will soon open two grant opportunities to fund community health projects.

Grant funding is available to nonprofits, public agencies, tribal nations and schools in Oklahoma. TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee said in a press release the goal is to “provide communities with resources to create lasting health improvements.”

“Through local projects and innovative programs, communities across Oklahoma can tackle health challenges and create healthier places for people to live, work and connect,” Bisbee said.

The first opportunity is a “Built Environment Grant,” which offers funding to make public spaces safer and more fit for physical activity and active lifestyles. The second is a “Discovery Grant,” which can be used to improve children’s health, general health and senior wellness, or to prevent tobacco use.

Up to $2 million is available for Discovery Grants, and $1 million for Built Environment Grants. Total awards will be based on the strength of the proposals, according to the release.

The application portal will open Dec. 3, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 12.

Editor's note: The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) is a financial supporter of KOSU, but we cover them just as we do any newsmaker.

Tags
Health Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET)
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
StateImpact Oklahoma
