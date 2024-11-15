OSU medical students organize health fair to benefit northeast Oklahoma residents

OSU medical students will host a health fair for northeast Oklahomans at Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, sponsored by Cura for the World Medical Clinic , will include health screenings, consultations, health and wellness education and resources, all at no cost to visitors.

Vision, glucose and blood pressure screenings, and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine consultations will be available.

Booths and community organizations will offer vaccinations, tobacco cessation, car seat checks, Narcan handouts, addiction education, preventative health recommendations and wellness information.

Oklahoma State University

More than 50 students from OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and the OSU Center for Health Sciences Physician Assistant program will volunteer at the event and help run patient tests.

Medical student Liz Bryant, who helped organize the event, said they have been planning for the past two months.

“Just by spending a little bit of time here at the health fair and learning about these different resources and getting these screenings, you can save a lot of time in the future,” Bryant said.

She said she hopes the health fair will help raise awareness about preventative care, both for residents with and without insurance, which are both welcome on Saturday.

Hosting low-barrier community access to health care is especially important, Bryant said.

“Growing up in a rural town, the closest doctor was 30 minutes away,” she said. “So a lot of people just couldn't make it there, or they just were like, ‘I don't really have time or access to that.’”

Along with a slew of no-cost health booths, Byrant said the event will have some other special guests too.