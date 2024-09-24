Oklahoma Community Health Centers to receive $3.5 million in federal funding

More than $3.5 million has been awarded to six community health centers in Oklahoma to expand mental health and substance use disorder services. The funding, announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, aims to integrate primary and behavioral health care.

In 2022 , 90%of health center patients across the U.S. were considered low-income, and 41% were rural residents. The money is designed to reach the underserved populations that often make up the majority of patients at community health centers.

Community health centers located in Konawa, Fairfax, Tishomingo, Cherokee, Tulsa, and Stigler will each receive a portion of the funds.

The money is the latest push from the federal government to tackle the mental health and opioid crises affecting Oklahomans. Housed under the Department of Health and Human Services, the Health Resources and Services Administration is responsible for disseminating the funds.

“Access to behavioral health care is critical for communities of color and underserved groups,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “[Health Resources and Services Administration]-funded health centers have a proven record of success in reaching underserved communities. This funding expands their access to essential behavioral health services that will benefit entire communities.”

Oklahoma health centers receiving funding:

Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center Inc; Konawa, OK $600,000

Fairfax Medical Facilities Inc; Fairfax, OK $600,000

Family Health Center of Southern Oklahoma Inc; Tishomingo, OK $600,000

Great Salt Plains Health Center; Cherokee, OK $600,000

Morton Comprehensive Health Services Inc; Tulsa, OK $542,525

Stigler Health & Wellness Center Inc; Stigler, OK $600,000