Oklahoma Community Health Centers to receive $3.5 million in federal funding

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:59 AM CDT
Fairfax Medical Facilities Inc. in Fairfax, OK is one of the six health centers set to receive approximately $600,000 in federal funds.
Fairfax Community Hospital
More than $3.5 million has been awarded to six community health centers in Oklahoma to expand mental health and substance use disorder services. The funding, announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, aims to integrate primary and behavioral health care.

In 2022, 90%of health center patients across the U.S. were considered low-income, and 41% were rural residents. The money is designed to reach the underserved populations that often make up the majority of patients at community health centers.

Community health centers located in Konawa, Fairfax, Tishomingo, Cherokee, Tulsa, and Stigler will each receive a portion of the funds.

The money is the latest push from the federal government to tackle the mental health and opioid crises affecting Oklahomans. Housed under the Department of Health and Human Services, the Health Resources and Services Administration is responsible for disseminating the funds.

“Access to behavioral health care is critical for communities of color and underserved groups,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “[Health Resources and Services Administration]-funded health centers have a proven record of success in reaching underserved communities. This funding expands their access to essential behavioral health services that will benefit entire communities.”

Oklahoma health centers receiving funding:

  • Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center Inc; Konawa, OK $600,000
  • Fairfax Medical Facilities Inc; Fairfax, OK $600,000
  • Family Health Center of Southern Oklahoma Inc; Tishomingo, OK $600,000
  • Great Salt Plains Health Center; Cherokee, OK $600,000
  • Morton Comprehensive Health Services Inc; Tulsa, OK $542,525
  • Stigler Health & Wellness Center Inc; Stigler, OK $600,000

To find a health center, visit: findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov.

Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU. She joined KOSU in July 2024 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.
