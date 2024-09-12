Tulsa residential care facility for people experiencing homelessness moves forward

A residential care center for people experiencing homelessness is set to open by the end of the year in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Board of Adjustment approved a special exception to city zoning code Tuesday to allow for the center to be built.

The residential care center will be designed to provide short-term housing and wrap-around services, specifically for people, like pet owners, who otherwise can’t access a traditional center. People on a waiting list for permanent housing and still in need of case management or mental health or substance abuse care will qualify to stay in transitional housing for up to 120 days.

The City of Tulsa proposed the center and said it will operate much like an apartment, with voluntary residents only. Placement will be referral-based only and no walk-ups will be allowed.

Additionally, the behavioral care center will have 24-hour staff and security. It will be located at 3910 N. Park Road near Mohawk Park Golf Course.

During the meeting, several neighborhood property owners voiced their concerns about the project. They cited safety concerns and argued there are better, less rural locations for supportive housing services.

The Board approved the residential care center under the conditions no registered sex offenders or people convicted of violent crimes will be allowed to stay there.

Chairman Austin Bond said the center’s location “pleases no one” but that the problem of homelessness can’t be ignored any longer.

The zoning exception is set to expire after three years, after which the city will have to come before the board again to keep the center up and running.