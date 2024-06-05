Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board awards first round of grants to 71 entities

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a news release the grants represent the board’s first distribution of funds.

“Today the board took an important step in providing resources to tackle the terrible crisis we are seeing across our state when it comes to fentanyl and other deadly opioids,” Drummond said.

What are the grants?

Lawsuits against opioid distributors, manufacturers and retailers have materialized into nearly $1 billion in settlement funds for Oklahoma. An initial payout of $23 million was made available to Oklahoma schools, cities, counties and public trusts for treatment and prevention through the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Revolving Fund.

Approved purchases for grant awardees are outlined in the Political Subdivisions Opioid Abatement Grants Act, approved by the Legislature in 2020. There are 21 allowable purchases in Oklahoma law, including things like decreasing illicit drug supplies, expanding treatment, providing education and monitoring use.

The money is under the Opioid Abatement Board’s oversight for local communities.

The office has divided grants into tiers based on population to ensure transparency and prevent misspending, and it will distribute them quarterly. Spending will be outlined in quarterly reports subject to the Open Records Act, meaning everyone can track expenditures.

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board received over 250 letters in early December from eligible groups saying they intended to apply for a portion of the $23 million. Applications for the grants launched Dec. 22.

Educational opportunities and resources were offered to these groups as they built their applications, including things like a guidance document from the Oklahoma Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, office hours and webinars.

The initial application deadline was March 8 for groups to make their case on why they should get some of the money, but it was extended to March 29. Additional deadline extensions occurred through April for some applicants who still needed to submit supplemental documentation.

Who is going to receive grant money?

The following applicants were approved for grant awards:

Counties:

Adair County

Cherokee County

Cleveland County

Creek County

Kingfisher County

Leflore County

Lincoln County

Mayes County

Muskogee County

Oklahoma County

Okmulgee County

Payne County

Pontotoc County

Seminole County

Tulsa County

Wagoner County

Woodward County



Cities:

Bartlesville

Bixby

Edmond

Lawton

Lone Grove

Muskogee

Norman

Okmulgee

Pryor Creek

Shawnee

Stilwell

Tahlequah



School Districts:

Bartlesville

Bethany

Checotah

Comanche

Dickson

Edmond

Guthrie

Guymon

Hillsdale

Jenks

Keys

Lindsay

Marietta

Maysville

Metro Technology Centers

Moore

Mosely

Norman

Pawhuska

Perkins-Tryon

Purcell

Sand Springs

Shawnee

South Coffeyville

Stigler

Stillwater

Stillwell

Tishomingo

Union

Warner

Western Heights

Westville



Trusts:

Cardinal Point Public Trust

Comanche County Memorial Hospital Authority

Grady Memorial Hospital Authority

McAlester Regional Health Center Authority

Norman Regional Hospital Authority

Southwestern Oklahoma Development Authority

Tahlequah Hospital Authority



Joint Applications:

Jackson County and City of Altus

Rogers County and City of Claremore

City of Tulsa and Tulsa Public Schools



The largest grant of $700,000 was awarded to the City of Tulsa and Tulsa Public Schools for coordinated opioid abatement services between the Tulsa Fire Department, Tulsa Police Department and the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, according to a news release. Those funds will be overseen by the City of Tulsa’s Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity

Other approved grant awards include:

$300,000 for the Comanche County Hospital Authority to establish a women’s and children’s program for opioid-affected families.

$150,000 for MetroTech to expand existing opioid abatement initiatives

$75,000 to Woodward County for opioid abuse education and prevention programs for middle and high school students.



These grants will be distributed once recipients return their award agreements.

What about the other applicants?

Thirty-one applicants can resubmit their applications. They were not immediately accepted because their applications were incomplete or didn’t cover an approved purchase. Those applicants include:

Counties:

Hughes County

Haskell County

Larimer County

McCurtain County

Osage County

Pittsburg County

The multi-county coalition of:

Beckham County

Caddo County

Comanche County

Cotton County

Custer County

Grady County

Greer County

Harmon County

Jefferson County

Kiowa County

Stephens County

Tilman County



Cities:

Gore

Guymon

Haileyville

Hartshorne

Hugo

Ponca City

Savanna

Slaughterville

Warr Acres



School Districts:

Lawton

Northwest Technology Center

Owasso



Joint Application:

Broken Arrow Public Schools and City of Broken Arrow