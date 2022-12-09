© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Petition to put abortion access on the ballot in Oklahoma withdrawn

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published December 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST
State Question 828 would have amended the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care.
State Question 828 would have amended the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care.

The petition for State Question 828 would have asked Oklahoma voters whether to add the right to individual reproductive freedom to the state’s constitution.

It was withdrawn on Wednesday, the same day signature collection was set to begin.

One of the proponents of the initiative wrote in a Facebook post the withdrawal is a strategic move to reorganize and increase the chances of securing the signatures required to get the question on the ballot.

The organizers would have needed to gather nearly 173,000 signatures within a 90-day period.

Tags
Health State Question 828abortionreproductive care in Oklahomareproductive care
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content