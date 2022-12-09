Petition to put abortion access on the ballot in Oklahoma withdrawn

The petition for State Question 828 would have asked Oklahoma voters whether to add the right to individual reproductive freedom to the state’s constitution.

It was withdrawn on Wednesday, the same day signature collection was set to begin.

One of the proponents of the initiative wrote in a Facebook post the withdrawal is a strategic move to reorganize and increase the chances of securing the signatures required to get the question on the ballot.

The organizers would have needed to gather nearly 173,000 signatures within a 90-day period.