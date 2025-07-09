8 Images
George Nigh gallery
georgenigh-voting-1982.jpg
George Nigh and his wife, Donna, cast their ballots during a 1982 primary election. (Paul Southerland for the Oklahoma Times / Oklahoma Historical Society)
georgenight-tandembike.jpg
Nigh and bicycle manufacturer Robert Adams take a spin on a tandem bicycle. (The Oklahoma Times / Oklahoma Historical Society )
georgenigh-1959.jpg
Nigh shows a young boy his gavel. (Richard Cobb for the Oklahoma Times / Oklahoma Historical Society)
georgenigh-timecapsule.jpg
Nigh looks on as a 1952 time capsule is unearthed in 1993. (Jim Beckel for the Daily Oklahoman / Oklahoma Historical Society )
georgenigh-pressconference.jpg
Nigh speaks to the press shortly after becoming governor in 1963, when he took the position after the death of Robert S. Kerr. (Paul Southerland for the Daily Oklahoman / Oklahoma Historical Society)
georgenigh-billclinton.jpg
Nigh speaks with then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. (Paul Southerland for the Daily Oklahoman / Oklahoma Historical Society)
georgenigh-ucograd.jpg
Nigh delivers a commencement speech at the University of Central Oklahoma in 1992. (Doug Hoke for the Daily Oklahoman / Oklahoma Historical Society)
georgenigh-burgers.jpg
Nigh enjoys a burger lunch with a young fan. (Roger Klock for the Oklahoma Times / Oklahoma Historical Society )
