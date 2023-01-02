Man breaks record for eating at the most Michelin star restaurants in one day

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Eric Finkelstein. The New York man is described as a foodie, which is true of many people. But Mr. Finkelstein set a world record by eating at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours. The dining spree took him around New York, starting with French cuisine and ending with sushi. He said it took months to plan. But it was worth the 5,000 calories and maybe a little bit of antacid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.