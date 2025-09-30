How one tribal nation in Oklahoma is combating uncertainty in federal support for food

Workers are busy cutting up meat as plant manager Cole McKinney walks through the Osage Nation’s processing facility, Butcher House Meats, in northeast Oklahoma.

“Today is a slower day,” McKinney said as he enters a chilly room of hanging meat.

Nevertheless, the nation’s officials say demand to process animals and access food through the facility’s retail counter has grown since it opened.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Osage Nation faced supply chain issues in its food packing and processing systems. It was difficult to move animals through the system, while meat processing plants had to halt or slow down production.

The 19,000-square-foot facility in the Osage Nation, opened in 2021, is designed to address these issues. It processes the nation’s beef and bison, takes orders from customers and has a retail counter. Other tribal nations in Oklahoma, such as the Cherokee Nation and Quapaw Nation, also have a meat processing plant.

Butcher House Meats is located in a food desert , McKinney said.

“Having a facility for the surrounding communities is a very big deal, so they can come get safe, quality food and also, locally grown,” McKinney added. “It’s a big asset to everybody around here.”

This year, the federal government has taken actions ranging from cutting jobs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pausing or canceling grants and programs affecting nonprofits , producers and tribal nations in Oklahoma.

Nationwide, more than 15,300 U.S. Department of Agriculture employees took voluntary retirements or participated in the Deferred Resignation Program, which allows eligible employees a paid transition period to find a job in the private sector, according to a USDA press release .

The federal changes have not affected Butcher House Meats, which was originally funded with federal dollars but has not received federal grants recently. But money is tight.

“We need more storage. That's just another very, very large expense,” McKinney said. “And without funding from a grant or anything like that, it's really hard to free up money.”

McKinney said grants that fit the needs of the plant are not available. While processors were eligible for some grants in the past few years, they had strict conditions, and it was difficult to find the right program to apply to, he added.

If there are grants available, the nation will continue to go after them, said Jann Haymann, Osage Nation Secretary of Natural Resources.

“At least we're always trying.”

A tough number to pin down

In the past, Osage Nation programs for elders or youth had no source for meat.

In response, the tribe opened Harvest Land, a farm providing locally grown produce, in 2020, and Butcher House the next year. Both were funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to Hayman.

The pandemic exposed existing problems in the food system and prompted more food sovereignty work.

“I think probably our food systems were a little shaky to begin with and so it didn't take much to completely cause a breakdown,” Hayman said.

Carly Griffith Hotvedt, executive director of the Arkansas-based Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative, said that determining the number of canceled or paused federal agriculture and food-related grants and programs is challenging.

“That number has been very, very difficult to ascertain because there has not been reporting or data collection or dissemination by the federal government,” Hotvedt said. “Any sort of data collection from outside groups has been made available through the DOGE (U.S. Department of Government Efficiency) initiative or through self-reporting and third-party collection,” which is “not a complete picture.”

She said there’s also uncertainty around the status of funding from federal grants or programs, and some tribes or tribal organizations are in limbo, as federal agencies reshape grant programs, ending some while extending others. The USDA did not respond to KOSU in time for this story.

Tribes and tribal nations in Oklahoma are unique in size and resources, and have different experiences with the current federal environment.

For instance, recent federal actions concerning agriculture and food assistance pose setbacks to the Cherokee Nation’s efforts to serve citizens and producers, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement sent to KOSU.

The actions have also reached organizations such as the Intertribal Agriculture Council. Abi Fain, the organization's chief legal and policy officer, said it has seen a couple grants canceled or changed.

The council began in the 1980s during the farm crisis to support and advance tribal agriculture. It was involved in the now-cancelled USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program, and Fain said payments were going directly to cattle ranchers to gain a better understanding of soil data in support of regenerative agriculture.

The council has a far-reaching network and while she said the recent federal actions causes uncertainty, the organization is still providing services to support Indigenous producers.

The organization is also watching to see if there will be more reductions in the federal workforce because the USDA and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) under the Department of the Interior are critical to providing what producers need.

USDA houses multiple programs ranging from farm operating loans to conservation. Fain said if producers operate on tribal trust land, they must go through the BIA to access certain USDA programs.

“And if there aren't individuals to process those requests in a timely way, that can result in a producer not getting the paperwork they need from the Department of the Interior to even make it through the door at USDA to try and become eligible for a program,” Fain said.

“We are looking at what resources are available to farmers and ranchers to ensure that they can weather policies that may impact their bottom line,” Fain said.

For Fain, food security rests on local agriculture businesses.

Food insecurity in Oklahoma

The state had a food insecurity rate of nearly 20% in 2023, which is higher than the national rate of about 14%, according to an Associated Press analysis of U.S. Census Bureau and Feeding America data. The USDA will stop collecting and releasing statistics on food insecurity after October 2025.

“These redundant, costly, politicized, and extraneous studies do nothing more than fear monger,” according to a USDA press release .

The USDA move comes as federal funding cuts have been made to certain food safety net programs, including the nation’s largest food assistance program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Sarah Liese / KOSU Participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can buy buffalo and beef at Butcher House Meats’ retail counter.

The changes include shifting millions of dollars of the program’s costs to states, and anti-hunger advocates warn that could mean fewer people who rely on SNAP would get the benefit.

While food insecurity is an issue for the overall population, Indigenous populations in the U.S. run about 10-15 percentage points above general rates, according to Hotvedt.

In 2022, 28% of Indigenous households were food insecure compared to 13% of all U.S. households, according to a study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office .

Indigenous households are “more rural, more remote, (have) less economic development opportunity, higher unemployment rates,” Hotvedt said. “There are just some compounded issues within Indigenous populations that are not experienced in a similar manner as the general population.”

Recently, eastern Oklahoma tribal nations have offered the USDA SUN Bucks program , known as summer EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer), a debit card to pay for food during the months when school is out. Although the State of Oklahoma has declined funding for the program, several tribal nations extend it to eligible people on their land regardless of tribal affiliation, with positive results . The Osage Nation does not offer this program, according to the USDA.

Tribes have been feeding themselves for time immemorial, and Hotvedt said when they were forcibly removed from their lands, the impacts were devastating for maintaining food security and traditional food practices.

She said people were pushed into forced dependence on federal programs for nutrition.

The Osage Nation is combating colonialism, Hayman said. Some foods considered traditional are actually not, and these foods come with health-related issues.

“I mean, that's where Frybread comes from, right?” Hotvedt said. “Flour, lard, water, sugar. That's what you have, and so you figure out what to do with it. It’s not a traditional food by any means.”

Tribal nations are working to shift the conversation and encourage people to eat healthier foods.

Along with food sovereignty initiatives such as buffalo and cattle herds, meat processing plants and greenhouses, administering food programs has been a long-standing priority for many tribal nations in the state.

“A lot of tribes are working very hard to reclaim those traditional food ways — to incorporate our food practices and our food culture, and distribute that information and share that and really make sure that we are eating in a way that is healthy and is reflective of what we do,” Hotvedt said.