She sings, she acts and now Cher has her own gelato line — Cherlato

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BELIEVE")

CHER: (Singing) Do you believe in life after love?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

She sings. She acts. And now she sells frozen treats. Cher has a gelato line. It's called Cherlato. She's even got a truck. The hot-pink-and-yellow ice cream truck has been driving around LA serving up flavors such as Breakfast at Cher's Coffee and Donuts, Pistachio and Orange Cake, and SoCal's Coldest Avocado on Toast. That one's made with real avocados. Now, if it's sunny, don't you also want some Cherlato? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.