Oklahoma City Chef Andrew Black snags James Beard Award

Oklahoma City’s culinary scene just got another major feather in its cap. Chef Andrew Black of downtown Oklahoma City's Grey Sweater restaurant is getting the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southwest.

This is the second time — and the second year in a row — a James Beard award has been brought back to Oklahoma City. Last year the American Classic award was given to Florence Jones Kemp, who owns Florence’s Restaurant, located east of the Capitol.

OKC’s Jeff Chanchaleune from Ma Der Lao Kitchen, was also a finalist for the award. Black and Chanchaleune competed against three other chefs from Las Vegas and New Mexico.

The annual James Beard Foundation Award recognizes chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists in the United States. It is one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary and food media industries.

Oklahoma City was also recognized as a top 100 city in the annual rankings by Taste Atlas last month for its culinary scene. It placed Number 87 globally, ahead of places like Boston, Miami and Playa del Carmen.