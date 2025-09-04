Funding the future… because KOSU is here to stay.

Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters — providing local reporting on the issues from your community, exploring independent music from Oklahoma, and community connection during a time of online fragmentation. KOSU and our partners have worked too hard to provide this service — we are not going to let it go away.

KOSU is pushing toward the future!

We may be defunded, but we’re not defeated. And when you make a donation towards our Fall 2025 Fundraiser, you’re funding the future of KOSU. You’re also funding the future of facts and truth in an uncertain world. This is about investing in our country, our state, in our neighborhoods, and in our families. You can become a partner in this work with your donation today.

Join as a monthly member today, or increase your annual contribution, to take advantage of some exclusive thank-you gifts during this Fall 2025 Fundraiser. Your support today helps power KOSU and keeps trusted public radio thriving for all of Oklahoma to enjoy. Your monthly membership not only pays for through-provoking and local reports, but gets you access to some great public radio gear — perfect for showing your community that you’re committed to the truth in local journalism.

Start a monthly membership today or increase your annual giving now and every day you will hear the impact of your membership in the year ahead. Become a member now!

Here are some suggested monthly giving levels, along with thank-you gifts:

2026 Keep It Local OK card This discount card is good to use at restaurants and business across the state including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Edmond, Norman, Enid, Yukon and more. NOTE: cards will be shipped out in November 2025 $5 per month or $60 annual

Defunded, Not Defeated KOSU tote bag Constructed from 100% cotton canvas, this natural-colored durable tote bag has a large open main compartment and sturdy black straps. With the contrasting "Defunded, Not Defeated" KOSU radio tower design, this bag will be a statement that you stand with KOSU and public radio. $10 per month or $120 annual

6-pack of The Spy beer plus a KOSU Koozie KOSU and The Spy worked with the Stonecloud Brewery team to create a unique, crisp Pilsner that’s light in color and has a slightly hoppy finish. Featuring Citra hops, The Spy beer comes in at 5.5% ABV and is the perfect beer for a tailgate or fall time hangs. It pairs well with Oklahoma Rock Show, This American Life, and All Things Considered. It comes with a KOSU/The SPY koozie, too. NOTE: KOSU will mail a voucher to members at this level, and the beer can be picked up at both the OKC and Stillwater Stonecloud taprooms with the vouhcer. KOSU will also arrange a Tulsa area beer pick-up event in October 2025. $15 per month or $180 annual

Tote bag and The Spy beer combo It’s the best of both worlds: a 6-pack of The SPY beer, the "Defunded, Not Defeated" tote bag and an orange koozie. You’ll be the ultimate KOSU and Spy fan with this set up, perfect for a picnic with friends or a fall cook out. $20 per month or $240 annual

An annual digital subscription to The New York Times The perfect companion to The Daily from The New York Times, you will have access to all NYT content on any platform. NOTE: You must provide a valid email address to get this gift. $25 per month or $300 annual

A day of programming of your choice on KOSU's airwaves Members donating at this level get to choose any day of the year to have a special message read over the air. This is your chance to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or memorial with all KOSU listeners and uniquely honor that special day. A staff person will reach out following the donation to arrange a date and message. Please allow for 2-4 weeks for contact. $500 annual

In this partnership, we work together to keep KOSU a vibrant and vital source of news, conversation, and culture for communities throughout Oklahoma. With the recent elimination of federal funding for KOSU, the support of listeners like you is more essential than ever. Your membership helps ensure that KOSU can continue to provide the facts and context, insight and understanding, integrity and thoughtfulness, inspiration and reflection you rely on.

Thanks to your partnership, KOSU remains ready to deliver everything you need to know — and everything you’ll count on — in the year ahead. You’re funding the future, and our partnership leads this work.