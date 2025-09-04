Funding the future… because KOSU is here to stay.
Federal funding for public media may have been eliminated, but that’s not stopping KOSU from doing the work that matters — providing local reporting on the issues from your community, exploring independent music from Oklahoma, and community connection during a time of online fragmentation. KOSU and our partners have worked too hard to provide this service — we are not going to let it go away.
KOSU is pushing toward the future!
We may be defunded, but we’re not defeated. And when you make a donation towards our Fall 2025 Fundraiser, you’re funding the future of KOSU. You’re also funding the future of facts and truth in an uncertain world. This is about investing in our country, our state, in our neighborhoods, and in our families. You can become a partner in this work with your donation today.
