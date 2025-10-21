KOSU to participate in Indigenous voices in climate solutions project

KOSU is among five newsrooms participating in the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) and Solutions Journalism Network Climate Beacon Newsroom Initiative Indigenous Climate Solutions Cohort.

The Indigenous Journalists Association’s mission is centered on the idea that accurate and contextual reporting about Indigenous people and communities is necessary to overcome biases and stereotypes portrayed in popular and mainstream media. Expanding access to accurate news and information is essential to an informed citizenry and healthy democracy, across tribal, local, state and national levels.

Over the course of a year, the five selected Indigenous-led and -serving newsrooms will gain a deep understanding of solutions journalism and use these skills to produce meaningful climate solutions coverage for and with their communities.

In study after study, climate change appears as one of the top issues making people most anxious about the future and least optimistic that the problem can be solved. The Solutions Journalism Network is committed to helping newsrooms shift this narrative to feature solutions and train newsrooms to rigorously cover evidence-based responses to the climate crisis.

The Indigenous Climate Solutions Cohort is the third iteration of SJN’s Climate Beacon Newsroom Initiative (CBNI). Launched in 2023, the CBNI supports newsrooms in strengthening solutions-focused climate reporting newsroom-wide. In its first edition, nine newsrooms engaged their communities before reporting, prioritizing local voices and tracking the impact of their stories. In 2024, the initiative expanded with a new cohort of five newsrooms, enhancing climate solutions reporting specifically through visual storytelling.

“We’re thrilled to continue CBNI in partnership with IJA this year,” said Angela K. Evans, communities of practice director at SJN. “With this partnership, we have an opportunity to support Indigenous journalists as they offer a more accurate portrayal of their communities, and a more complete story of a complicated, changing climate and how people are responding.”

Through in-depth solutions reporting, these newsrooms will delve into stories of creativity, ingenuity and strength, as well as help their communities solve problems. Participants will gather monthly to learn from each other and receive training, coaching and support from Evans and IJA Board Member Joseph Lee (Aquinnah Wampanoag).

“I am so excited to work with these five newsrooms and continue this valuable partnership between IJA and SJN. The diversity of this cohort shows the strength of Indigenous journalism and I am looking forward to the meaningful, impactful work they will produce,” he said.

KOSU Indigenous Affairs Reporter Sarah Liese will lead the project for the station.

"Often, stories about climate change and the environment can feel overwhelming due to the way they are presented," Liese said. "Similarly, coverage of Indigenous communities often follows a similar pattern. So, I am ready to equip myself with new skills to better serve my community through a more effective approach to storytelling."

The selected cohort represents varied geographies from Hawai’i to Oklahoma, as well as tribally affiliated free press, independent Indigenous newsrooms, and Indigenous affairs teams at mainstream outlets. The newsrooms publish in a variety of media, including audio, digital, print and video. The other outlets participating are:

