Oklahoma researchers want to find solutions to falling trees during severe weather

The group will work with homeowners, tribal nation members, emergency management officials and others in Norman, Yukon and Ponca City to design solutions to address the risk of falling trees.

In a news release , research lead and assistant professor Aikaterini Kyprioti said fallen trees can become obstacles for first responders. The group plans to find out which species are most vulnerable.

"We want trees around, but in severe weather, they can cause damage and problems when it comes to emergency response," Kyprioti said. "We want to create guidance that says which trees might be dangerous in a neighborhood so they can be looked at closely."

Researchers in environmental science, artificial intelligence, engineering, social science and economics will collaborate on the project. Annual workshops and events with the Science Museum of Oklahoma and the Sierra Club Oklahoma are planned for the multi-year program.

"Long-term, the framework is designed to be adaptable to other regions and hazards, ensuring that the benefits extend far beyond Oklahoma," the release reads.

The research began this month and is set to wrap in August 2029.