Kiowa Tribe tire recovery events aim to prevent illegal dumping on tribal members' land

The tire collection events are open to anyone, but Kiowa Tribe Environmental Program Gap Coordinator Ronnie Satepauhoodle said the goal is to protect Kiowa people and their lands from harmful open dumps.

“They're basically illegal dumps where you take your waste to somebody's family allotment land, and you dump it out there,” Satepauhoodle said. “We're trying to combat the bad things that go into that.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency , a single passenger car tire contains around 2 gallons of oil. If left to break down in the environment, tires can also release heavy metals, microplastics and other pollutants. When burned, they emit harmful particulates into the air.

That’s why this Clean Drive specifically focuses on safely disposing of tires.

“The paper being burned is not so bad,” Satepauhoodle said. “Debris and brush is not so bad. But when you get into anything that has chemicals or anything like that, it's pretty hefty on our environment.”

The Kiowa Tribe is partnering with the Comanche Nation to dispose of some of the tires. Satepauhoodle says he’s hanging onto the rest.

“I want to repurpose the tires and find a use for them,” Satepauhoodle said. “If anything, even grind them up to where we can use them for, like, pathways and park areas where people take walks or whatever.”

Satepauhoodle said people should try to remove any rims before bringing tires to the recovery events, but the tribe will still accept tires with rims if needed.

People can drop off tires in Anadarko on Tue., Sep. 2, and in Carnegie on Thu., Sep. 4.