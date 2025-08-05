© 2025 KOSU
What makes the Grand Canyon fire so strong and unpredictable?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT

A massive wildfire on the north rim of the Grand Canyon is still burning, a month after it started. The Dragon-Bravo Fire has charred more than 123,000 acres, making it the largest fire currently burning in the continental United States.

Host Peter O’Dowd is joined by Stephen Pyne, a wildfire historian in Arizona, to learn more about what makes this fire so powerful and unpredictable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Energy & Environment
Here & Now Newsroom
