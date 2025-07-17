Oklahoma oil and gas regulator dismisses environmental authority of Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, or OCC, obtained a copy of a letter sent by the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, addressing all oil and gas operators operating within the tribal nation’s territory, stating that they have environmental regulatory authority over these lands. It noted that the tribal nation’s newly established Environmental Protection Commission can inspect oil and gas facilities, monitor air and water quality and enforce environmental regulations on their lands, such as the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act.

“Failure to comply with applicable laws, regulations, and Commission directives may result in the assessment of fines, issuance of enforcement actions or other remedial measures as deemed necessary by the EPC to protect the health, welfare and natural resources of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes,” the letter stated.

The letter referenced three bills that were passed this year in the tribal nation’s legislature and signed by Governor Reggie Wassana. Those include the Clean Air Quality Act of 2025 , the Clean Water Act of 2025 and the Environmental Quality Act of 2025 .

However, Corporation Commissioner Brian Bingman said in an OCC press release that oil and gas operators do not need to worry about the Cheyenne and Arapaho’s environmental oversight, saying: “The agency is moving forward with business as usual.”

“We always look for ways to work collaboratively with our tribal partners when appropriate, but as it sits today, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes do not have the proper ‘Treatment as a State’ designation by the federal government required to claim and execute this regulatory function,” Binger said in the press release.

Earthjustice attorney Mike Freeman explained the designation called Treatment as a State, or TAS, occurs when a tribal nation applies to the EPA to obtain authority, similar to that of a state, to operate and administer environmental programs and conduct permitting on their lands, such as for the Clean Air Act. However, getting TAS status is extremely difficult for tribal nations in Oklahoma, stemming from a midnight rider that was tacked onto a transportation appropriations bill 20 years ago by former Republican Senator Jim Inhofe.

“Because of The Midnight Rider, Oklahoma basically has a veto over tribes getting treatment as a state,” Freeman said.

Freeman elaborated that this rider limited tribal nations' efforts to obtain TAS status because it requires them to reach a Memorandum of Understanding with the state in order to get a TAS designation. The 2005 rider also allowed the state to gain more environmental control over tribal lands.

“The other thing that the midnight rider did was to say that if Oklahoma already has delegated authority to administer, say, a Clean Water Act program or any federal environmental program on non-tribal lands, the state can go to EPA and seek authority to also run that program on tribal lands,” Freeman said. “They can basically take over environmental permitting on tribal lands, even though they normally would not have any jurisdiction over those lands.”

Following the landmark McGirt decision, Gov. Kevin Stitt submitted a request to the EPA to essentially take over environmental programs on --- Indian lands that were reaffirmed in the McGirt ruling. His request was granted by the Trump administration and remains in effect today.

“Nowhere else in the country would a state have been able to do that,” Freeman said. “But because of the special midnight rider, Oklahoma was granted that authority.”

KOSU reached out to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes for a comment, but did not hear back at the time of this publication.