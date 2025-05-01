April broke rainfall records across Oklahoma

Last month was officially the state’s wettest April on record.

Oklahoma received 10.6 trillion gallons of rain in those 30 days, which State Climatologist Gary McManus pointed out is roughly the equivalent of 13 Lake Texomas.

By Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s climate station at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers International Airport had received 12.55 inches of rain, beating the city’s 1947 record of just under one foot. The city’s average rainfall for April is about 4 inches.

Tulsa and Lawton also broke April rainfall records. Duncan saw not just its wettest April but its wettest calendar month ever, with 19.63 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

It’s been a period of weather extremes for Oklahoma, after 2024 saw the state break records for wettest November , hottest year and most tornadoes .

The rains may have brought much-needed drought relief, but they’ve also raised dangerous floodwaters. At least seven people have died this month as a result of flooding on Oklahoma roadways.

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in Cleveland, Comanche and Cotton counties on Tuesday. The state Department of Emergency Management is asking residents to report damages online .