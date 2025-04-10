Disagreements over regulating wind turbines continue between Oklahoma House, Senate

Differing ideas of how to create residential setbacks for wind turbines have advanced through the Oklahoma House and Senate, but the chambers have yet to find a compromise on bill language.

The Senate bill would create statewide setbacks a quarter of a nautical mile, which is slightly more than a quarter of a mile, from residential dwellings and nonparticipating properties, but allows property owners to waive these setbacks. The House version has larger setbacks and would not affect the whole state, but is targeted by population density in counties.

Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, asked the House Energy Committee to move the Senate version forward to continue conversations with the opposite chamber.

“What I will say about Senate Bill 2 is it’s not our final language, we still are in negotiation with the Senate,” he said. “They have our bill that we passed, which we’re working with them on that language as well trying to get a compromise between both chambers. I will say on record, we do not have a compromise between both chambers at this point.”

The continued legislative disagreement over bill details comes as pressure mounts on lawmakers to regulate one of the state’s most prominent renewable energy industry.

The House sent its own proposed regulations version to the Senate, which would require turbines to be at least 1.5 times the tower’s height from nonparticipating properties and half a nautical mile from occupied buildings. County commissioners could refer the issue to a vote of county residents under this plan.

The House version has been referred to the Senate Energy Committee, but has not been heard yet as of Wednesday.

Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said he and Boles have visited with Senate leaders and was supportive of moving the bill out of a House committee to push the conversation forward.

“This bill does have some things we need to improve about it. I much prefer the House version of the bill,” he said. “They did commit to giving a hearing to the House version of this legislation, but Rep. Boles and I did commit to doing what we could to help keep this bill alive through the process so we can continue to have a vehicle and then make changes as necessary.”

Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, who was one of the four House committee members to vote against the Senate’s plan, said he didn’t like that the House version would not affect the whole state, but didn’t like the length of the Senate’s setbacks.

Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, who voted against the plan, said the legislation creating these setbacks miss out on the opportunity to create wealth for landowners. He compared wind energy to mineral rights which have been “wealth building multi-generationally for families around the state.”

Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, has previously said the setback proposed by the Senate is “more rational.” He said the proposed House setbacks “pretty well bans the industry.”

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.