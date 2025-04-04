Report: As coal declines, Oklahoma continues to replace it with renewables

Renewable energy from wind turbines and solar panels generated more electricity in the U.S. than coal last year, a first for the country since coal peaked in 2007. A report from Ember, a global energy think tank, shows coal is at a historic low of 15% generation. Wind and solar energy produced 17% of the nation’s electricity.

The report states coal’s presence was three times larger in the U.S. in 2018 than wind and solar combined. Generation from solar rose by 27% last year, while wind increased by 7% and coal fell by 3%.

Oklahoma saw an increase in wind and solar generation, which makes up about 41% of its electricity. That’s according to information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which was used in the new report. Natural gas, the largest source of energy in the state, is also increasing.

The news comes as the state legislature considers a number of bills aiming to restrict the location of new wind turbines and solar projects.

In late March, Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, who introduced legislation that would introduce setback requirements for renewable projects, said Oklahoma needs energy generation from all sources, including coal.

“We have inexhaustible wind and more sunshine in our state than many, many of our surrounding states,” Dobrinski said. “It makes Oklahoma the prime target for these new types of facilities. We need new generation. We need all of the above. We need natural gas. We still have coal.”

“We have hydroelectric, wind and solar and we certainly need to be promoting and developing nuclear for our future,” he added.