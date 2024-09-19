PSO's plans to purchase power plant in Jenks would raise customers' bills

To cover that purchase, PSO plans to incrementally raise consumer costs. By June of next year, the average PSO power customer would see an increase of about $7 on their monthly bill. The company also plans to request another rate hike in 2025.

PSO said this purchasing an existing facility is cheaper than other options to meet rising demand.

“Adding this natural gas facility to our fleet allows us to serve our customers efficiently and reliably without the need to construct a new plant,” PSO executive Leigh Anne Strahler said in a statement . “PSO’s purchase of this cost-effective, local resource is a win for our customers and for the community.”