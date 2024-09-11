Caddo Nation to heal lands impacted by oil, gas wells in multi-year project

Abandoned wells have the potential to contaminate drinking water and emit toxic methane into the air, causing environmentally hazardous risks to communities near oil and gas wells.

A Department of Interior award of $3.7 million to the Caddo Nation will combat those risks by funding clean-up efforts of the wells.

Zackeree Kelin is a Caddo Nation tribal member and the vice chairman of the Caddo Nation Economic Development Authority, which implements the grant and runs the tribe's remediation program.

He explained the nation’s approach to this issue is unique because they will be a service provider performing the plugging and capping of the wells.

“This is an opportunity that allows us to both deal with the legacy of production in our own lands,” Kelin said. “And it's something that we want to help contribute to the larger efforts of orphan well programs in our surrounding states, in Oklahoma, for tribal communities.”

Kelin said by becoming a service provider, multiple jobs will be created, from project managers and data geospatial consultants to field inventory technicians. He envisions this project as a way of combining economic development and green infrastructure to create a cultural and physical resilience plan.

The plan is divided into two phases. The first phase involves assessing areas for orphan wells, conducting gas leaks, and testing surface and groundwater testing. The second phase is implementation, meaning the wells will be plugged, and the Earth will hopefully be on its path toward healing.

Kelin noted a third phase, which includes applying for more funding to remediate any additional identified wells. Yet, he said the current award will go a long way to support the Caddo Nation.