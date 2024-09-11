© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Caddo Nation to heal lands impacted by oil, gas wells in multi-year project

KOSU | By Sarah Liese
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Pumpjack in Oklahoma
RJA1988
/
Pixabay
Pumpjack in Oklahoma

Abandoned wells have the potential to contaminate drinking water and emit toxic methane into the air, causing environmentally hazardous risks to communities near oil and gas wells.

A Department of Interior award of $3.7 million to the Caddo Nation will combat those risks by funding clean-up efforts of the wells.

Zackeree Kelin is a Caddo Nation tribal member and the vice chairman of the Caddo Nation Economic Development Authority, which implements the grant and runs the tribe's remediation program.

He explained the nation’s approach to this issue is unique because they will be a service provider performing the plugging and capping of the wells.

“This is an opportunity that allows us to both deal with the legacy of production in our own lands,” Kelin said. “And it's something that we want to help contribute to the larger efforts of orphan well programs in our surrounding states, in Oklahoma, for tribal communities.”

Kelin said by becoming a service provider, multiple jobs will be created, from project managers and data geospatial consultants to field inventory technicians. He envisions this project as a way of combining economic development and green infrastructure to create a cultural and physical resilience plan.

The plan is divided into two phases. The first phase involves assessing areas for orphan wells, conducting gas leaks, and testing surface and groundwater testing. The second phase is implementation, meaning the wells will be plugged, and the Earth will hopefully be on its path toward healing.

Kelin noted a third phase, which includes applying for more funding to remediate any additional identified wells. Yet, he said the current award will go a long way to support the Caddo Nation.

* indicates required
Tags
Energy & Environment Indigenous peoplesCaddo Nationoil
Sarah Liese
Sarah Liese reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
See stories by Sarah Liese
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content