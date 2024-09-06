© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma drought conditions intensify as summer ends

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:20 AM CDT
high heat and drought causing loss of crops all across Oklahoma
Mitchell Alcala
/
OSU Agricultural Communications Service
Oklahoma's State Climatologist Gary McManus said hopefully rain will fall later into the month.

It’s been 94 days since the City of Mangum received at least a quarter-inch of rain in a single day.

Drought is worsening in Oklahoma, especially in the southwest, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. Conditions have intensified in the last two months. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows southwestern Oklahoma in extreme drought.

Oklahoma’s State Climatologist Gary McManus said there’s a rain shortfall in other parts of the state, too.

The U.S. Drought monitor released the latest map of Oklahoma on Sept. 3.
The National Drought Mitigation Center
The U.S. Drought monitor released the latest map of Oklahoma on Sept. 3.

Although drier weather is the norm in July and August, McManus said some areas are 6-8 inches below their normal rainfall amounts for the last 90 days, which is not typical.

“So when we take that as a whole, and then we add the excessive temperatures we've had, that's why we've had the, I would say, quasi-explosive drought development,” McManus said.

Western Oklahoma is usually drier, especially further north in the state, but he said this year, the panhandle and northwest Oklahoma experienced some of the heaviest rainfalls. He said the southwest part of the state could be in an exceptional drought, the most severe drought classification on the drought monitor, if it does not get rain.

He said until the state gets more rain, people should use conservation practices and be aware of wildfire danger.

“Mythology here in Oklahoma, or lore, I would say that right around the state fair time, in mid-September, we would get a big rainfall and a big cold front,” McManus said. “But we also have that La Niña that's still expected to form. We're still waiting on the latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center next week.

“It's just taking a lot longer than what they expected.”

* indicates required
Tags
Energy & Environment droughtweather
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content