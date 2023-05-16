Oklahoma pipeline company ONEOK will acquire Magellan Midstream Partners in $18.8 billion deal

ONEOK primarily deals with natural gas pipelines, while Magellan Midstream Partners mostly works with crude oil transportation. The newly combined company will do both.

The $18.8 billion dollar deal will result in an enterprise worth roughly $60 billion.

"We are excited about the future of our combined companies and look forward to welcoming Magellan's well-respected employees to ONEOK," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Combined, ONEOK and Magellan have more than 25,000 miles of liquid pipeline with a heavy presence in the middle of the country.

Both are based in Tulsa and combined have thousands of employees. The deal is anticipated to close later this year.