© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Feast or famine: Parts of Oklahoma receive rain while others remain in exceptional drought

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Raychel Sanner
/
Unsplash

While much of Oklahoma has received consistent rainfall over the past week, the most drought-stricken areas of the state are still parched.

Just about everything northwest of a line that stretches roughly from Altus to Miami is in some stage of drought right now, with the worst of it in the panhandle. Unfortunately, that’s not the part of the state that’s been getting drenched for the past few days.

rainrfc.168hr.png

Most of central and eastern Oklahoma received 1”-6” of rain over the last week, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet Ticker. That was enough to put huge swaths of the state under a days-long flood watch. The panhandle and northwestern corner got some rain too, but it was less than an inch over the whole week.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report looks very similar to the one from exactly a year ago — about 60% of the state is in drought.

A new report will come out Thursday.

20230509_ok_trd.png

Tags
Energy & Environment weatherdrought
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content