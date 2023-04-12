© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Fire chances rising in Western Oklahoma as drought conditions persist

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Plumes of dark gray smoke billow sidewise across dry-looking grass. A billboard says "NEXT EXIT: CHEROKEE Exit 71"
Oklahoma Forestry Services
/
One of the Oklahoma wildfires that burned earlier this month.

Oklahomans can brace for another hike in fire danger at the end of this week and on into the next.

Although drought conditions continue to improve across the state, the panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma remain in exceptional or extreme drought, putting them particularly at risk for fires.

Oklahoma Forestry Services said most of western Oklahoma has gone more than 40 days since receiving any moisture. In the panhandle, Texas County has gone almost eight months.

droughtmonitor-040423.png
U.S. Drought Monitor

As a cold front blows more dry air across the state on Friday, Forestry Services said fire-favoring conditions will reach “a crescendo.”

People in Dumas, Texas, 60 miles southwest of Guymon, coordinated a regional prayer for more rain on Tuesday. But the forecast for the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles is still clear and breezy for now.

Tags
Energy & Environment Oklahoma Forestry Servicesdroughtwildfires
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
onair_sq.jpg
Hey! Did you enjoy this story? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KOSU's news reporting and music programming. Help support the reporters, DJs and staff of the station you love.

Here's how:

Donate to KOSU
Related Content