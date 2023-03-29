Oklahoma will gather its water experts, regulators and users for Water Appreciation Day at the capitol

Water appreciators can visit the Capitol’s second-floor rotunda from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to talk with water experts from across Oklahoma. Last year’s event featured water-centric non-profits and research groups alongside state, federal and tribal agencies that play a role in water quality and availability.

Oklahoma has been hosting an annual Water Appreciation Day for nearly two decades. The Oklahoma Water Resources Board, which coordinates the event, says it’s meant to celebrate the importance of Oklahoma’s water resources and provide information on management and conservation to anyone who wants it.