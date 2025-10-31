White House guts federal office overseeing special education. Those layoffs could impact Oklahoma

Some Oklahoma families are nervous after recent turmoil in the U.S. Department of Education, especially where students with disabilities are concerned.

In the Trump administration’s latest move to dismantle the federal agency, 121 workers in the Office of Special Education Programs were laid off this month. This office enforces federal laws like the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), which protects the 7.5 million U.S. students with disabilities, and oversees $15 billion a year in special education funding for state departments and schools.

Those layoffs were temporarily blocked by a California federal judge, but only a handful of staffers are still working since the government shutdown began Oct. 1.

“It’s challenging to have a child with a disability, in and of itself, and then to access services that are hard to access,” said Lisa Kelly, executive director of Arc of Oklahoma, an organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “Now, hearing and seeing that those federal protections are no longer in place is disheartening and concerning for families.”

Despite uncertainty surrounding the federal education department’s future, Oklahoma still received more than $180 million in IDEA funding allotted for the 2025-26 school year, but next year’s funding could look different.

The Trump administration’s 2026 budget plan proposes consolidating seven IDEA programs into a single grant. Critics say that plan would limit oversight and guidelines for states receiving that money, especially without a federal office or program-specific funding.

Even if the federal education department is fully dismantled, IDEA and its legal protections for students will remain intact — but it will be up to individual states to ensure schools follow the law. Without a federal office, however, advocates fear a lack of accountability and inconsistent interpretations of the law from state to state.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education issues ratings for how well states implement IDEA protections. Over the summer, Oklahoma was one of several states notified it needs assistance to meet IDEA requirements specific to students with disabilities ages 3 to 21. The state met requirements for children 2 or younger.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education says students won’t lose access to any services or protections amid layoffs at the federal level. State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said he’ll file legislation in the upcoming session to codify the state’s commitment to IDEA funding and create easier pathways for families to raise concerns about violations.

For now, Arc of Oklahoma’s Kelly suggests families contact advocacy groups for support.

“This is an ever-changing, evolving thing,” she said. “Even though we don’t have an answer today, we need to know how many people it’s impacting, where you are in the process … so that we can help focus our efforts.”

For more on protections outlined under IDEA, read our guide here.

This article was originally published by Tulsa Flyer. You can see the original story on the Flyer's website.

