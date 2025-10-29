Free speech advocacy group condemns UCO for 'controlling' student newspaper

A national free speech advocacy group sent a letter on Monday to the president of University of Central Oklahoma accusing the state’s third-largest university of censoring student journalists.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, alleged that UCO has attempted to control the “content and distribution” of the campus’ student paper, The Vista. The Vista was established in 1903, but a student media advisory board in August voted to end printing physical copies, citing financial constraints. The publication continues to publish digitally.

FIRE is the second First Amendment advocacy group to send a letter to UCO President Todd Lamb, citing concerns about free speech violations and censorship by administrators. FIRE aims to “defend and promote” free speech in classrooms and courtrooms.

A spokesperson for UCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. University leaders have previously said that The Vista remains an independent publication and controls its own content. They’ve said that other college newspapers have transitioned to digital only.

But Dominic Coletti, program officer for FIRE’s Student Press Freedom Initiative, wrote that while The Vista is not “entitled” to UCO funding, the decision to end printing followed the administration being unhappy with the student coverage.

“As a public university bound by the First Amendment, UCO simply may not meddle with the editorial choices of an editorially independent newspaper. UCO’s actions impermissibly restrict the right to a free press the First Amendment guarantees all Americans,” Coletti wrote.

Coletti asked that UCO offer a “substantive” response by Nov. 10 and allow The Vista to print and give students full editorial control.

“Once a university recognizes a student publication, particularly when it and its predecessors have done so for over a century, it may only regulate the content and mode of distribution of students’ expression when the publication’s content would lead to significant ‘violent disruption,’” Coletti wrote.

Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a journalism legal group, also sent a letter to UCO earlier this month on behalf of six current or former students, accusing the university of ending print publications in an act of retaliation for “rigorous news coverage of university affairs.”

Several UCO students are set to launch their own independent newsroom, The Independent View, on Tuesday with a website and a bi-weekly print publication. The newsroom has no funding from UCO, but has “significant start-up funding” and support from professional advisors, according to a Facebook post.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Free Speech Committee has not received any formal complaints of free speech violations, a spokesperson said Monday. The committee, which was created by law in 2022, reviews policies and complaints related to free speech on college campuses. If a complaint is received, the committee will review it and determine next steps, the spokesperson said.

