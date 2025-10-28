Report: Enrollment up at Oklahoma colleges and universities

Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities saw enrollment increase by 3.6% this fall semester, which officials attributed in part to a rise in first-time students.

The 6,100 student increase marked the fifth consecutive year of growth and represented Oklahoma’s highest fall semester headcount in eight years. Over 175,100 students enrolled in a public institution of higher education, officials said.

The greatest growth was at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, which saw a 4.7% increase in enrollment, according to the analysis. Community college enrollment grew by 4.3% growth. The state’s regional schools saw the slowest growth at 1.2%.

Oklahoma colleges and universities also saw 4.1% increase in the number of students enrolling after graduating high school.

“While campuses across the nation are enrolling fewer first-year students, freshman enrollment at Oklahoma public colleges and universities is increasing,” Chancellor Sean Burrage said in a statement. “This positive trend reflects our state system of higher education’s ongoing commitment to affordability and student success.”

Concurrent enrollment also grew with an additional 1,400 students taking classes from an Oklahoma college or university while still in high school.

Post-grad employment outcomes

A different analysis found that over 91% of graduates from Oklahoma higher education institutions are still employed in the state a year after graduation, but that number dropped to 83% after five years.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education track where graduates work to help measure graduates’ impact on the state workforce and to gauge whether degrees earned in the state are put to use.

About 51% of non-residents were employed in the state one year after graduating. After five years, that number fell to 37.7%.

Engineers who earned a bachelor’s degree in Oklahoma were employed one year after graduation at a rate of 72%, but this fell to 56% after five years.

“Our engineers leave the state at higher rates than some of our other critical occupations,” said Cass Minx, the associate vice chancellor for workforce and economic development. “So this one in particular, I think really is one that we should focus on and need some of the most support to incentivize them to stay in the state.”

Nursing and teaching, however, had greater retention rates.

Nurses with an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree were working in Oklahoma one year after graduation at rates all exceeding 91%. After five years, these rates remain above 82%.

“We still have a shortage of nurses, so we know that we still need to put forward through the pipeline,” Minx said. “But we definitely know that there are jobs waiting for nurses immediately upon graduation and that they are still working here in the state five years after graduation.”

More than 87% of teachers with a bachelor’s degree stayed in Oklahoma and 78% were still working in Oklahoma after five years.

The same report found that as education level and work experience increases, so does pay.

The median annual income for a graduate with a bachelor’s degree after one year was $47,169. After five years, it rose to $58,751.

“We see that return on investment through salaries over the last several years,” she said. “Those with high school diplomas, their immediate annual wages have stayed rather stagnant, while those with a college degree and above typically increase.”

While the State Regents don’t track the wages of high school diploma recipients, this refers to findings from the U.S. Census Bureau, a spokesperson said.

Between 2004 and 2024, earnings of those with a high school degree but no college rose 3.2%, while earnings of those with a bachelor’s degree or more went up 6.3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Graduates who were recipients of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship also had high employment rates in the state. One year after graduation, nearly 93% of these students were employed in Oklahoma while five years later almost 85% were still working in the state.

