Stillwater High School to receive new career center

Stillwater Public Schools will utilize around half of Google’s $600,000 donation to expand its career center.

Tyler Bridges, superintendent of Stillwater Public Schools, says the district has been in contact with Google to improve the existing technology and programs in the district using the donated funds.

“These are things that are in place,” Bridges said. “But this is just trying to take it to that next level because obviously we want our students to have exposure to, you know, all of the available options that are there for them.”

Bridges says the center will host events and classes on career readiness. Students will be able to talk to military recruiters, learn about secondary education and possibly earn internships.

Stillwater Public Schools is constructing a new high school, which will hold the career center. The new high school is part of the 2023 bond election to build a new Stillwater High School and is projected to finish construction in time for the 2026-27 school year.

The $600,000 donation will not be used for the construction of the new building, but for the development of the center.

“Anytime we can receive a gift of any size that can help us to offer more quality programs to our students, I mean, that's obviously, you know, just a cherry on top,” Bridges said.

In August, Google officially announced that it’s the company behind a large data center project on the north side of town. Under its agreement with the city, the tech giant will not pay property taxes. But it will pay the city more than $100 million in community betterment payments and franchise fees over the next 25 years.

Google already has a data center in Pryor, where it’s also invested in nearby schools and nonprofits. The company plans to invest $9 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma over the next two years. But questions remain about the strain data facilities could put on energy and water resources.