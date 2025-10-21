© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma's new superintendent clarifies end of controversial education policies

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:49 AM CDT
Lindel Fields at a special meeting on Oct. 9, 2025, at the Oliver Hodge Building in Oklahoma City.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Lindel Fields at a special meeting on Oct. 9, 2025, at the Oliver Hodge Building in Oklahoma City.

In emails to Oklahoma teachers and parents on Monday, Oklahoma’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction provided details on the end of two controversial Ryan Walters policies.

Superintendent Lindel Fields announced last week that he would not move forward with Walters’ plans to require a Bible in every Oklahoma public school classroom. Today, he clarified that Bibles are still available in school libraries and on school computers.

“Last week’s decision does not remove Bibles from our schools,” Fields wrote. “It simply removes the expectation that teachers will use the Bible as curriculum for all grade levels and subjects.”

In his message to educators, Fields also clarified that the “America First Teacher Test” from PragerU is not a requirement for any Oklahoma teaching certification. In July, Walters announced he planned to require new teachers from states with “progressive education policies” to take the test, aiming to weed out “radical leftist ideology that California and New York have fostered.”

That test was later found to be impossible to fail.

Fields said he hopes to have answers about other Walters policies — new social studies standards and the elimination of state testing — in the “near future.” The Department of Education is also working to clarify the U.S. Naturalization Test requirement for teaching certifications, which went into effect Aug. 1.

Fields and Department of Education staff will present a new operating budget to the Board of Education on Thursday.

Sign up for KOSU newsletters!

Get Oklahoma news and music updates in your inbox.

KOSU Newsletters

Tags
Education Lindel FieldsRyan WaltersOklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE)The BibleK-12 schoolsteachers
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content