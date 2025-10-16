Citizen Potawatomi Nation makes college application process easier with no-cost advising services

These advising services are available to everyone, even folks who are not tribal citizens and live out of state. It’s been this way since the tribal nation’s education department began in 2016.

Rachel Watson, the director of the department, said that’s because when the community succeeds, so does the tribal nation.

“It's not just about those like high school seniors trying to figure out scholarship opportunities,” Watson said. “We also get a lot of folks who are looking to go back to school to start a second career, to change fields or just to advance in their current career. …When you get to that graduate level, there's just not as much out there.”

Watson said the team of four that helps offer the advising services is small, but mighty, and ready to meet the students where they are at, no matter the time zone.

“We do a lot of Zoom appointments,” Watson said. “We do a lot of phone appointments. I've had students request that I text them, and we work out what they need through text primarily.”

Watson said mostly Citizen Potawatomi Nation tribal citizens utilize the service. But she wants to spread the word so others can also feel more empowered to take a big step toward obtaining a higher education degree.

“Our department is really, really fortunate that all of our funding, for the most part, comes from the tribe and tribal revenue,” Watson said. “So primarily gaming, but there are many people very creative with money.”