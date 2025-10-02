Stitt overhauls Oklahoma education department, names new superintendent to 'right the ship'

After three years of tumult in Oklahoma education, Gov. Kevin Stitt named Lindel Fields as the new state superintendent. Fields promised to “right the ship” of Oklahoma education, but with the governor ordering a department-wide overhaul, it seems Fields first must build a new one.

Stitt introduced Fields Thursday in the library of Tulsa’s Eisenhower International School, where Fields’ daughter, Eva, is a fifth grade student.

Fields emphasized a desire to support teachers in the role — sharply contrasting Ryan Walters, his predecessor, who vowed to “destroy” teachers unions in his new position with a conservative nonprofit. Fields tearfully highlighted his family’s connections to Tulsa Public Schools, specifically praising Eisenhower Principal Connie Horner and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson.

“Our job is to take care of the people who take care of the students,” Fields said. “To every teacher in Oklahoma, you are the heartbeat of this work, to our principals who lead schools each day.”

Fields, a Tulsan and former CareerTech administrator, laid out three priorities for his stewardship: reading proficiency, teacher recruitment and retention and career pathways.

“I know what works, and I know what gets in the way,” Fields said.

After leaving his role as superintendent and CEO of Tri County Tech in 2021, Fields started his own company, Your Culture Coach, leading educational leadership workshops, including one for TPS in June. Fields holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern Nazarene University.

Fields’ term will end in January 2027. When asked if he’d run for a second as state superintendent, Fields gave an emphatic “no” and said he is “not a politician.”

According to Open Secrets, Fields has donated to both Republican and Democratic causes, with about 85% of his contributions going to Republicans. From 2002 to 2022, he made nearly $7,000 in political contributions — including $1,500 to the governor and $1,000 to his predecessor’s campaign.

Johnson was central to Thursday’s announcement and said it’s a “new day” for her district. TPS was a frequent target of Walters, who threatened to revoke its accreditation in 2023.

“(Fields) is highly regarded as an educator and leader,” Johnson said. “And we’re excited about his leadership.”

In addition to announcing Fields, Stitt put forth a seven-person “turnaround team” to support the Oklahoma Department of Education in the next 15 months. The team includes TPS Chief Financial Officer Kristin Stephens and Broken Arrow Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Tara Thompson.

Tim Landes / Tulsa Flyer Gov. Kevin Stitt talks with Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Ebony Johnson before introducing Lindel Fields as the new superintendent.

The governor announced several other department changes. Secretary of Education Nellie Sanders is moving to the turnaround team and will be replaced by University of Oklahoma professor Dan Hamlin. Stitt confirmed Matt Langston, Walters’ campaign manager, has also left the department.

Stitt also said Zach Archer and Sarah Lepak are “stepping away” from the Oklahoma State Board of Education. He replaced them with Wes Nofire and former board member Brian Bobek. Nofire previously served as the governor’s Native American liaison, and Bobek currently serves as the director of the governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives.

Stitt said it’s a “new season” for the state and pointed toward a “lack of transparency” from Walters’ office. He even pushed for the state to introduce legislation changing the superintendent role from one elected by voters to a governor-appointed position.

“In my last seven years, it has been clear that the operation of this agency and the well-being of Oklahoma’s students have taken a back seat to the political ambitions of the individual who holds this position,” Stitt said in a statement following Thursday’s announcement.

Stitt also clarified the timeline of Walters’ departure. According to the governor, Walters sent him a text message Sept. 19 saying, “I need to meet with you, something’s come up.” But Stitt said he didn’t learn of Walters’ resignation until the public did — on a Fox News broadcast five days later.

Within a day of Walters’ official resignation Sept. 30, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an investigative audit of the education department under Walters’ leadership due to “new and ongoing allegations of misspending.” Drummond, a Republican running for governor in 2026, said he expects “prompt and thorough attention” to the matter.

The education department quickly removed Walters’ name, image and statements from its website Wednesday, scrubbing front–page promotions of several Walters initiatives like the Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism. The department also reinstated the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame, which Walters removed from the OSDE building shortly after taking office in 2023.

This article was originally published by The Oklahoma Eagle. You can see the original story on the Eagle's website.

