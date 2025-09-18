Oklahoma colleges with large Indigenous student populations are losing grant money from DEI cuts

After learning about federal funding cuts that could put their essential services in jeopardy, the OACC issued a letter to Mullin, saying the money they stand to lose in this funding cut helps them fulfill their academic missions and meet the needs of all of their students.

“For OACC institutions, NASNTI funds have been used to improve nursing education programs, mental health services, expand student success coaching, improve tutoring and academic support services, learning management systems, enhance classroom technology and provide faculty and staff development,” the OACC letter said. “These initiatives impact every student on our campuses, regardless of background or race.”

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, or NEO, is located in Ottawa County, home to nine tribal nations. The college is also among the NASNTIs that lost grant funding.

“How do we as an institution try to determine what we pick up to help see students succeed, and what is it that we're going to have to do away with?” Kyle Stafford, NEO President, said. “Because, I mean, when you talk about $700,000 between NEO and Carl Albert State College, those are sizable hits to the things that we're trying to do to help students succeed.”

Stafford said NEO shared its NASNTI funding with Carl Albert State College, which is located inside the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation reservation, and the partnership was intended to strengthen their grant application.

Now they are both trying to determine how to move forward.

“It's devastating because you have to have immediate conversations about what the future is for that grant program — not only its impact on our students, but it's the livelihood of five individuals [or staff] on our campus,” Stafford said.

Stafford said about 25% of the school’s student population is Native American and he believes it has students represented from each of those neighboring tribal nations. Without these federal dollars, he noted essential services vital for improving retention, graduation and workforce readiness could take a hit.

“If these programs were to go away, I think the ideal thing was to notify us and give us a runway — not a two-week runway as it relates to a closure of a program,” Stafford said.