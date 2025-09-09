The 2025 Student Podcast Challenge Honorable Mentions

Here are the honorable mentions from the 2025 Student Podcast Challenge. You can listen to our middle school and high school finalists here.

Thanks again to students, teachers and educators for being a part of our annual contest!

Congratulations to all these outstanding podcasts!

Middle School Honorable Mentions

A humorous Reenactment of American Historical Moments: The American Revolution

Students: Sophia Schnick, Grace Hargrave, Granite Inouye and Ava Christoferson

Teacher: Lorenzo Worster, Sierra Expeditionary Learning School in Truckee, Calif.

A Late Start Would Be Smart Podcast

Students: Ashley Bielak, Amalia Shankarappa and Suhana Shankarappa

Teacher: Gina Luber, Rocky Heights Middle School in Lone Tree, Colo.

A Musician's Jigsaw

Student: Athanasios Karanikas

Teacher: Maria Dorrough, Plato Academy Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, Fla.

AI in school

Students: Carina Zhang, Kailey Shin and Nicole Lin

Teacher: James De Lange, Mesa Robles Middle School in Hacienda Heights, Calif.

AI's Effect on Students

Student: Devin Wong

Teacher: Melissa Bryan, Millburn Middle School in Millburn, N.J.

An Interview with Clicky the Computer

Student: James Feldman, Jake Silva and Michael Narduci

Teacher: Lisa Scalici, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.

Are You Smarter Than AI?

Students: Cooper Goldfogel, Jack Hastings, Carter O'Rourke and Owen Wecker

Teacher: Gina Luber, Rocky Heights Middle School in Lone Tree, Colo.

Back in Time

Students: Aurora Worster, Mackenzie Henasey, Mason Walker and Mahlon Hurley

Teacher: Lorenzo Worster, Sierra Expeditionary Learning School in Truckee, Calif.

Beyond the Finish Line

Students: Liam Harding, Hudson Kelsey and Zelalem Poulin

Teacher: JB Blair, Enumclaw Middle School in Enumclaw, Wash.

Both Sides of the Story: Controversial Topics

Students: Jiya Bhavsar and Eliza Cain

Teacher: Karen Bonness, Highlands Elementary School in Mission, Kan.

Connecting Through Values

Student: Morgan Anderson

Teacher: Molly Smith, McAuliffe Charter School in Framingham, Mass.

From Pierogies to Pride: Keeping Polish Traditions Alive

Student: Naomi Borau

Teacher: Michelle Gannon, Pinewood School in Los Altos Hills, Calif.

Generational Voices

Students: Amanda Lozano Ramirez, Erica Salinas Acosta, Valerie Espinosa Gomez and Allie Glenn

Teacher: John Blair, Enumclaw Middle School in Enumclaw, Wash.

Is Screen Time a Crime?

Students: Elly Gorton, Mira Niedermaier and Ainsley Prestwood

Teacher: Laura Frisbie, Minnetonka Middle School West in Excelsior, Minn.

Jaws of Justice

Students: Lily Drew, Hadassah Gunderson, Alexys Rakers and Emma Senn

Teacher: Laura Frisbie, Minnetonka Middle School West in Excelsior, Minn.

Mental Health Matters

Students: Jenna Roeber and Minette Olvera

Teacher: Wendy Irwin, Basin Elementary School in Idaho City, Idaho

Mystery Unknown!

Students: Nicholas Buckman, Harper Crockett and Benjamin Labeda

Teacher: Carolyn Florio, St. Veronica Catholic School in Cincinnati, Ohio

Stereotyped

Student: Rhea Trivedi

Teacher: Rachel Medina, Peak to Peak Charter School in Lafayette, Colo.

The Flaws of School - Should schools be improved to fit students' needs?

Students: Katie Dennemann and Lorelei Carpenter

Teacher: Carolyn Florio, St. Veronica Catholic School in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Heroes Without Capes

Student: Addie R.

Teacher: Susan Lavallee, Canon McMillan School District in McDonald, Pa.

Through the Eyes of Others

Students: Rayan Mohamed, Maxwell Ogbonna, Benjamin Peralta and Lucas Uzcategui

Teacher: Ane Ebie-Mouton, Awty International School in Houston, Texas

The Troll that Sits and Watches

Students: Savannah Oprysk, Sophia Santarpia and Alexandra Ehmann

Teacher: Lisa Scalici, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.

Unveiling The Untold: Hidden Events in History

Student: Ria Swaroop

Teacher: Melissa Bryan, Millburn Middle School in Millburn, N.J.

Why Schools Need More Guidance Counselors

Student: Riley Chan

Teacher: Ethan Miller, High Rock School in Needham, Mass.

High School Honorable Mentions

2 is company, 3 is a group, 9 is a family

Student: Anhat Bhutani

Teacher: Shane Burnett, Mighty Oak Tutoring in Seattle, Wash.

ADHD Podcast

Student: Ayaan Raicha

Teacher: Andy Arellano, New Tech High @ Coppell in Coppell, Texas

An Impactful Creation

Student: Rinah Garza-Hillman

Teacher: Alicia Borcich Abuliak, Fort Bragg High School in Fort Bragg, Calif.

Anxiety for Good

Student: Emily Berna

Teacher: Alicia Borcich Abuliak, Fort Bragg High School in Fort Bragg, Calif.

Against The Grain

Student: Sofia Rothey, Liam Lander and Isabella de Moraes

Teacher: Andy Arellano, New Tech High @ Coppell in Coppell, Texas

Are Youth Really Powerless?

Student: Naomi Waybright

Teacher: Elizabeth Porter, Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Penn.

Bridges from the Past: The Story of the Glen Echo Trolley Trestles

Students: Oli Baker, Elanor Lantner and Corrina Spealman

Teacher: Kyle Wannen, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.

Bridging The Divide

Student: Arjun Madhu and Suraj Swaminathan

Teacher: Andy Arellano, New Tech High @ Coppell in Coppell, Texas

Deceptive, Disturbing, and Devastating: The AI-Driven Grandparent Scam

Students: Alex Kirsch and Anya Dalal

Teacher: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Differently Abled

Students: Benjamin Burak and Cactus Lin

Teacher: Andy Arellano, New Tech High @ Coppell in Coppell, Texas

Do You Sit or Stand During the Pledge? Why Both are Very American

Student: Ethan Vishnick

Teacher: Matthew Vogt, Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights, N.Y.

From Capitol Hill to the Debate Floor: A New Approach to Politics

Student: Izabella Bashkin

Teacher: Natalie Nemirovsky, Hawken School in Chesterland, Ohio

Food Is Medicine

Student: Malcolm Barry-Kao

Teacher: Jesse Hannawalt, Lowell High School in San Francisco, Calif.

Foreign Melody

Student: Jimena Cardozo

Teacher: Hollis Fennen, Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif.

"I Could Never Call That My Home"

Student: Sia Presser

Teacher: Kristin Lyons, Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes, Calif.

In The Rhythm of Creation

Student: Ahsenti Alfedil

Teacher: Paula Dowtin, The Bush School in Seattle, Wash.

Introvert Academy

Students: Austin Cunningham, Jayden Johnson and Shengkai Zhang

Teacher: Dermic Sanchez, Walnut Grove High School in Prosper, Texas

Invisible Headlines: The Journalism of Palisades Park

Student: Sarah Shin

Teacher: Adrienne Hong, Bergen County Technical High school Teterboro in Teterboro, N.J.

ME Life Podcast: difficulties of being bicultural

Student: Gillian Quam-Hernandez

Teacher: Joel Ruvalcaba, Morton East High School in Cicero, Ill.

Mental Health & Disability Terminology

Student: Danya Pham, Aralynne Manansala and Akira McGregor

Teacher: Andy Arellano, New Tech High @ Coppell in Coppell, Texas

Mental Miasma - Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad

Student: Kailash Wood

Teacher: Hollis Fennen, Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Names We Don't Know

Students: Chloe Chung and Katie Chung

Teacher: Brendan King, Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, N.J.

Pain: A Story of United Methodist Church Disaffiliation

Student: Reynolds McCaleb

Teacher: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.

Raccoon Talk

Students: Nav Ezhilan and Addyson Watson

Teacher: Hickory Ridge High School, Harrisburg, N.C.

Sweet Dreams

Students: Josh Langlois, Leza Hutcheson, Clementine Crawford, Calvin Page, Trynity Madrid and Jacob Genser

Teacher: Tony Winger, Cloverleaf Enrichment School in Castle Rock, Colo.

Tackling Gender Stereotypes Through Flag Football

Student: Charlie Post

Teacher: Pamela Ng, Los Altos High School in Los Altos, Calif.

The Arts and Mental Health

Students: Maura Davis and Faisa Mohamed

Teacher: Delainia Haug, South High School in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Changing Landscape of Theater Ediquette

Students: Salvatore Biscotto and Calvin Landreth

Teacher: John Boone, Anderson 1 & 2 Career & Technology Center in Williamston, S.C.

The Game We Love

Students: Noah Goldstein and Cameron Siegal

Teacher: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.

The Great Man You Are

Student: Elljay Broderick

Teacher: Hollis Fennen, Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The JagWire

Student: Emmanuel Baptiste

Teacher: Faren Fagen, Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

The Mixed Plate

Students: Amalia Abigania, Gareson Carveiro and Hailey Martinez

Teacher: Leah Aiwohi, Kauai High School in Lihue, Hawaii

The Most Popular Instrument In The World

Student: Julian Logan

Teacher: Alicia Borcich Abuliak, Fort Bragg High School in Fort Bragg, Calif.

The Two Percent

Student: Emily Gonzalez-Zuniga

Teacher: Laura Stewart, The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus, Miss.

The Vietnam War: Significant Now More Than Ever

Student: Breyer Rogan

Teacher: Kate Koch, Stratton Mountain School in Stratton, Vt.

The Violence We Normalize: Truth about Corporal Punishment

Student: Ulysses Hsu

Teacher: Eugenia Chen, The John Cooper School in Spring, Texas

The Whoopie Pie with Dawn Emond

Student: Caeleb Reynolds

Teacher: Jeremy Young, Oak Hill High School in Wales, Maine

Three Plates

Student: Kristi Chadha

Teacher: Elena Bazaldua, San Jacinto Leadership Academy in San Jacinto, Calif.

"Trust me, I'm human" -ChatGPT

Students: Judah Kaunfer, Uri Zalkind, Sasha Kaplan and Moshe Sherman-Kadish

Teacher: David Weintraub, Newton South High School in Newton Centre, Mass.

Type 1.0

Students: Jacob Genser, Trynity Madrid, Calvin Page, Josh Langlois, Clementine Crawford and Leza Hutcheson

Teacher: Tony Winger, Cloverleaf Enrichment Center in Castle Rock, Colo.

Virtual Enterprise

Students: Victoria Covino, Jackie Perez and Kianna Maldonado

Teacher: Rachel Reyes, West Hempstead Secondary School in West Hempstead, N.Y.

Web of Culture-The Impact of Spider-Man

Student: Taylor Fowler

Teacher: Sharon Livingston, Westminster Christian Academy in Huntsville, Ala.

When the Paint Dries

Student: Angel Parada-Viera

Teacher: Kyla Riccobon, Berwick Area Senior High School in Berwick, Pa.

Why do Jewish Americans Eat Chinese Food on Christmas?

Students: Allen Chan, Jason Chen, Blake Feinstein and Max Wang

Teacher: Molly Earle, Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School in Scarsdale, N.Y.

Why is San Francisco's Chinatown a Digital Desert?

Students: Ally and Jack

Teacher: Richard Masland, Marin Academy in San Rafael, Calif.



