© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters' PragerU-backed 'woke' teacher test impossible to fail

By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:05 AM CDT
A laptop in a classroom.
Thomas Park
/
Unsplash
A laptop in a classroom.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters' new PragerU-backed "America First" test for out-of-state teachers is now live. And despite Walters' claims the test will weed out "woke" teachers, it is impossible to fail.

First reported by Quorum Call's Shawn Ashley, the 34-question test is available on the state department's website.

StateImpact took the test and confirmed it is impossible to fail. If test-takers respond incorrectly, they're prompted to try again until they land on the correct answer.

The test includes several questions on biological sex and transgender rights, as well as others on civics and U.S. history.

Sample questions from the "America First" test.
1 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.20.21 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
2 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.21.15 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
3 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.25.10 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.25.35 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/

At the end, test-takers are presented with a certificate affirming the "demonstrated understanding of foundational civic knowledge and commitment to traditional American values, in alignment with the educational principles upheld by the State of Oklahoma."

Walters announced the test over the summer, saying the department will withhold teaching certificates from those who do not pass. The goal, he said, is to weed out teachers from so-called "woke" New York and California.

Asked if a test that's impossible to fail is effective at achieving this goal, Walters' office did not respond.

Sign up for KOSU newsletters!

Get Oklahoma news and music updates in your inbox.

KOSU Newsletters

Tags
Education teachersRyan Walters
Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis is StateImpact Oklahoma's education reporter.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
Support local news & independent music with a donation
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. Our local news and information is available for the entire community because of support from our members. You can help.
Start a monthly donation today!
Related Content