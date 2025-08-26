© 2025 KOSU
Why are so few American students studying in China?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:38 AM CDT
American and Chinese flags wave in Zhangjiakou, China. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
President Trump says he will more than double the number of Chinese students allowed to come to the U.S. to study to 600,000. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. students in China has fallen to just 1,200. Why are so few Americans studying in China and learning Chinese?

Host Rob Schmitz talks with David Moser, linguistics professor in Beijing and author of “A Billion Voices: China’s Search for a Common Language.”

