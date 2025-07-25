© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Here's how you can help

National teacher union president on Trump's efforts to defund public education

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 25, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
/
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during the Democratic National Convention Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Members of the American Federation of Teachers are meeting in Washington D.C. Friday. The union’s annual conference comes as the Trump administration has frozen more than $5 billion of funding for K-to-12 schools and vowed to close to the Department of Education.

We speak to AFT president Randi Weingarten about the challenges facing school teachers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Education
Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now