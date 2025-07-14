© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CRITICAL ALERT: the time to act is now!
The Senate is voting soon on whether to eliminate federal funding for public radio and television.

These cuts could affect KOSU's ability to provide local news and emergency alerts.

Ask your Senators to protect federal funding of public broadcasting.
Call your Senators today!

Oklahoma St. Isidore lawsuit dropped in light of spring SCOTUS ruling

By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT
The St. Isidore school board met June 28, 2024 to vote in response to the State Supreme Court's ruling against the school.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
The St. Isidore school board met June 28, 2024 to vote in response to the State Supreme Court's ruling against the school.

Plaintiffs opposing the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School announced Monday they are dropping their lawsuit following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a lower court decision to stand that ruled the potential Catholic charter school's contract with the Statewide Charter School Board was unconstitutional.

In the lawsuit, brought by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, the high court tied 4 to 4, allowing the Oklahoma Supreme Court's ruling to stand.

St. Isidore would have been the nation's first publicly funded religious school.

Another lawsuit was brought in July 2023 against the Statewide Charter School Board from the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition (OKPLAC), represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the ACLU, the Education Law Center, and Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Plaintiffs filed a notice in the Oklahoma County District Court to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice.

"OKPLAC has been resolved to stand for students, taxpayers and religious freedom from the beginning as the original plaintiff in a lawsuit opposing the state's use of tax dollars to operate a religious public charter school," OKPLAC chair Misty Bradley said in a news release.

"We are grateful for the organizations and individuals who stood with us and for Attorney General Gentner Drummond's successful efforts to uphold Oklahoma's constitution and protect its taxpayers and public schools."

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Education charter schoolsCatholicismU.S. Supreme Court
Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis is StateImpact Oklahoma's education reporter.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content