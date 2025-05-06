University of Tulsa President announces departure

The University of Tulsa’s President Brad Carson is stepping down from his role at the school.

A former U.S. Congressman from Oklahoma and an Obama administration appointee at the U.S. Department of Defense, Carson became TU’s President in 2021. The university’s governing board is expected to name an interim replacement in the coming weeks.

In a social media post , Carson wrote he would be leaving at the end of May to take on the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer of Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) and the Center for Responsible Innovation (CRI), in Washington, D.C.

“Leading The University of Tulsa has been a tremendous honor, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past four years,” Carson said in a news release. “But I believe artificial intelligence is the most important issue confronting the world today, and I want to be involved in shaping global norms and governance structures around this world-changing technology.”

Carson wrote in his departure message that he was pleased with the momentum he built at the university, which includes growing enrollment, improving retention rates and boosting research at the school.

“Most importantly, I believe we have regained our step, our sense of purpose,” he wrote.