Oklahoma international students can stay in U.S., for now, after Trump admin reversal

According to NPR , more than 280 colleges and universities in at least 23 states have seen Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) terminations. Following SEVIS termination, a student's visa is usually revoked.

Judges in more than 50 cases have issued orders to the Trump administration to reinstate student records in SEVIS. The Department of Justice announced April 25 it would restore SEVIS records.

However, the administration said it has plans for a new policy for students on visas.

Earlier this month, international students around Oklahoma saw their SEVIS status terminated .

Oklahoma State University said all 13 students whose SEVIS status was previously terminated have seen their statuses changed back to active. That means they are maintaining F-1 status and legally allowed to remain in the U.S.

OSU International Students and Scholars Director Elisabeth Walker said all affected students have been notified.

The University of Central Oklahoma also confirmed all its impacted international students have had their statuses reversed.

The University of Oklahoma said it was unable to provide any information, citing student privacy.

